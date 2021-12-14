Sergio Parisse reiterates desire to play for Italy again at 38

Former Italy captain Sergio Parisse has reiterated his desire to play for his country again, having last represented the Azzurri at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Parisse is currently playing his club rugby with Toulon, and despite being 38-years-old, the number eight has continued to show he is still well able for the rigours of the professional game.

The Italy veteran has expressed his intention to play a farewell game for his country before, but due to multiple complications created by the pandemic, he hasn’t had the opportunity to win another cap since the World Cup.

Sergio Parisse on a possible return to Italy.

The 38-year-old was speaking to the Italian media this week and revealed that he has been in contact with Italy head coach Kieran Crowley about returning to the national side in 2022.

“My availability is total. I hope to play if they involve me. My intention was to come back for Italy in 2021, but it went a different way because of things which are bigger than rugby,” Parisse explained.

“But I have never made a secret of my desire to pull on the blue jersey again, provided I am in the right condition. Have I spoken to Crowley? Yes, but everything still needs to be decided in more detail.”

The Italian veteran is the third most-capped player of all time.

Parisse is widely considered to be the greatest player that Italy has ever produced, holds his country’s record for the most caps, and is behind just Alun Wyn Jones and Richie McCaw on the list of the most-capped players of all time.

It is not clear whether Parisse intends to win several more caps for Italy, or just play in a one-off match as he previously indicated, although Italian supporters would be delighted to see him back in either capacity.

The number eight announced that he would retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season, having first played for Italy at the age of 18 all the way back in 2002.

