Sebastian Negri thanks Ellis Genge for his urgency after worrying head injury

Italy flanker Sebastian Negri has thanked England’s Ellis Genge for his quick reaction after he suffered a head injury during the sides’ Six Nations encounter.

Negri had to leave the field after a head clash with Nick Isiekwe, which appeared to knock the Italy international out cold as he dropped the ball after contact.

Genge had tackled Negri around the midsection as the 27-year-old took a blow to the head and the England prop was the first to notice that the Zimbabwe-born Italy international was in need of medical attention.

Negri took to Twitter on Monday to assure supporters that he was already feeling better after the incident and thanked Genge for checking on him and calling for the medics to attend to him.

“A big thank you for all the messages of support. Already feeling better and will be starting my recovery and HIA protocols in the next few days,” Negri tweeted.

“Looking forward to being back on the field soon. Ellis Genge, thank you for what you did, you’re a top man.”

A big thank you for all the messages of support🙏🏼Already feeling better and will be starting my recovery and HIA protocols in the next few days. Looking forward to being back on the field soon. @EllisGenge Thank you for what you did, you’re a top man @SixNationsRugby @Federugby pic.twitter.com/hJB8NKuNcH — Sebastian Negri (@slnegri04) February 14, 2022

‘I really don’t like seeing people hurt like that.’

Genge was speaking to the BBC about the incident and explained that he was prompted to action when he heard Negri choking.

“I gave him a slap to see if he reacted. He just carried on choking so I didn’t know if he had swallowed his tongue – that’s why I tried to roll him on to his side,” Genge said.

“I’m not a master in medicine, but I’m pretty sure you are supposed to put them in the recovery position so I tried to do that. I was quickly ushered away by the medics so I let them just carry on.

“It’s horrible when that happens. I don’t know Seb very well personally, but a lot of my friends played at Hartpury College with him and apparently he’s a lovely bloke.

“He’d just come on and he’s a big player for them and for that to happen wasn’t nice to see. I hope he’s well, I really do. I really don’t like seeing people being hurt like that.”

