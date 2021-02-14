Sebastian Negri apologises for ‘crocodile roll’ that resulted in Jack Willis injury

Share and Enjoy !

Italian flanker Sebastian Negri has apologised for the clear-out which resulted in England’s Jack Willis suffering a serious knee injury.

Negri landed awkwardly on Willis’ leg when performing a “crocodile roll” on the English flanker, which left the 24-year old in a serious amount of distress.

The Zimbabwe-born Italy international avoided on-field punishment for the clear out but has reached out to Willis on social media, apologising for the incident and wishing Willis a speedy recovery.

“A quick message to Jack Willis. So sorry about what happened yesterday. Just horrible and never nice to see. Myself and all the Italy boys are wishing you all the best.

“I hope to see you back on the field again soon. Take care and we all know you will be back stronger,” Negri wrote on Twitter.

‘It’s quite emotional.’

The extent of the injury, which was not replayed on television due to its seriousness, is not yet known but the flanker will go for a scan to assess the damage.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett told BT Sport that he had made contact with his player while sympathising with Willis, who had already suffered a serious knee injury in recent years.

“[I’ve spoken to him] briefly through text. It’s one of those, it’s quite emotional, you’ve seen Jack obviously for the last few years come back from his last [big injury], just on the verge of England there, gets himself in this time and it looked a nasty one.

“So we’ll know more come today, he’s going for a scan this afternoon and hopefully we’ll know more but hopefully we can put in a performance for Jack today,” Blackett said.

