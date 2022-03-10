Sean O’Brien predicts ‘trouble’ for Ireland if they don’t change before World Cup

Sean O’Brien has predicted that Ireland will suffer another disappointing Rugby World Cup campaign if they don’t change their game plan before next year’s tournament.

Ireland have been widely praised since November, having showcased a fast-paced and exciting brand of rugby, which proved successful in disposing of the All Blacks, along with the likes of Wales and Argentina.

Andy Farrell’s men were unsuccessful in Paris recently as they lost a close-fought game to France, although Ireland’s record of 10 wins from their last 11 games is still a very impressive one.

Former Ireland flanker O’Brien was speaking to the Daily Mail and was largely complimentary of his country’s recent performances but warned that a lack of evolution is likely to lead to more World Cup heartbreak.

Sean O’Brien on why Ireland need to change ahead of the World Cup.

“Ireland are playing a better brand of rugby than they’ve ever played. It’s a Leinster-style of rugby, but with an offloading game. They have options everywhere,” O’Brien said.

“Hopefully by the time the next World Cup comes around they’ll be in a really good place because that’s the stumbling block Ireland have come across in the last few years. I think that’s the trick.

“If Ireland were to stay as they are now right up until the next World Cup, they’ll probably be in trouble again. It’s about coming to a World Cup with something teams haven’t seen before.

“At previous World Cups, teams had us figured out when we got there and we didn’t have other options.”

A former @WorldRugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year and one of @IrishRugby‘s all-time greats, @JohnnySexton will bring down the curtain on a glittering career at the end of #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/sSKZQWAXfu — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) March 8, 2022

Previous RWC disappointments will be at the forefront of Irish minds.

O’Brien has good reason to be fearful of stagnation in Ireland’s style of play, after the men in green went from being arguably the best team in the world in 2018 to another sobering quarter-final defeat at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Ireland won the Grand Slam in the Six Nations, secured a test series win against the Wallabies and beat the All Blacks for just the second time in their history in 2018, but were thoroughly found out the following year.

Alarm bells were ringing after Ireland’s first game of 2019, when Eddie Jones’ England nullified Joe Schmidt’s side at the Aviva Stadium in February, and matters mostly got worse from there.

The style of play under Farrell is largely different to the one utilised under Schmidt, although no game plan is immune to dissection and opposition coaches will be studying what Ireland have produced in recent months.

Read More About: ireland rugby, rugby world cup, sean o'brien