Sean O’Brien reveals Mickey Harte called him a ‘future superstar’ in Gaelic football

Sean O’Brien has revealed that All-Ireland winning manger Mickey Harte told him he was destined to be a superstar in Gaelic football when he was in school.

Former Ireland rugby international O’Brien played Gaelic football for Tullow Community School and found great success with the side, winning a Leinster championship and reaching an All-Ireland final.

Ex-Tyrone boss Harte was in charge of the side who defeated O’Brien’s Tullow in that All-Ireland final, and revealed to RTE that the three-time Sam Maguire-winning manager was extremely impressed with him at full back.

Sean O’Brien on Mickey Harte’s high praise.

“I played mostly full back and midfield but I was always able to read the game very well. I never really got roasted on any kind of day,” O’Brien said.

“I won a Leinster junior, got to an All-Ireland final and we were beaten by Mickey Harte’s team – Ballygawley in County Tyrone in the schools and I was flying at that stage.

“He actually came into the changing room afterwards – Mickey Harte did – and said, ‘You’ve a future superstar at full back.’ Which was gas. It was [great praise] at the time, to be fair.”

Carlow GAA missed out on a potential superstar to rugby.

Ultimately O’Brien never did become a superstar in Gaelic football as Harte had predicted, as the Carlow man focused on a career in rugby instead.

Fortunately for him, the career in rugby turned out pretty well, having played over 100 times for Leinster, winning 56 caps for Ireland and touring with the British and Irish Lions on two occasions.

O’Brien has won league titles and European Cups with Leinster, a Six Nations title with Ireland and a series victory against Australia with the Lions, a greater trophy haul than he likely would have won with Carlow.

The Tullow native hasn’t retired from sport yet and is still playing professional rugby with London Irish, but an appearance for the Carlow senior team is looking unlikely at this stage.

