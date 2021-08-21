All Blacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick believes rugby ‘isn’t sustainable’ without club window

Former New Zealand captain Sean Fitzpatrick has argued that European rugby chiefs must ensure that international players can turn out for their clubs.

Fitzpatrick was appointed to the Scarlets’ board of directors last year and has expressed his annoyance about the Llanelli-based region not having access to their best players for multiple games a year.

The former All Blacks captain was speaking to The Times about the state of the sport in Wales and admitted that he believes club rugby is not sustainable if teams are forced to continue playing without their international stars.

Sean Fitzpatrick on the need for a club window.

“One thing we’ve learnt through Covid is rugby in this part of the world [Wales] isn’t sustainable. It has to change. This is not just from a Welsh perspective, it’s from a global perspective,” Fitzpatrick commented.

“What we are seeing globally is that the international game is OK, but we need competitions other than international rugby that generate income.

“This is why the club window is so important. We just can’t continue the way we are with our best players being unavailable for a lot of games. We need the best players playing.

“We need to make sure we have a club window with no international games at all, which is going to involve playing fewer internationals.

“Until we get a club window where we can get all our internationals on the field it’s not an attractive product.”

Status Update on 2021/22 Fixtures ⏳ pic.twitter.com/5XJrODhnqR — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) August 19, 2021

United Rugby Championship hoping to cut down on games without test stars.

Fitzpatrick’s comments come off the back of rumours that the Welsh regions’ international players will be unavailable to them for a round of derby clashes in the United Rugby Championship.

The Welsh derbies are reportedly scheduled for the weekend before Wales take on New Zealand, which means that Wales internationals will be in camp preparing for the game against the All Blacks.

While it appears as though there will be some fixture clashes between URC games and international matches involving one of Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy and South Africa, tournament organisers have made efforts to reduce the amount of such clashes.

Each team in the URC will play 18 regular season games, down from the 21 regular season games each team played in the Pro14, which will help to reduce fixture clashes.

Avoiding fixture clashes with test matches entirely seems impossible for now however, as the Rugby Championship, in which the Springboks’ play, crosses over with the URC.

Read More About: scarlets rugby, Sean Fitzpatrick, wales rugby