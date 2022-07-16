Sean Fitzpatrick questions whether the All Blacks have the right coaches in place

Sean Fitzpatrick has questioned whether the All Blacks have the right coaching team in place after a first-ever test series loss to Ireland.

The All Blacks will now be under a huge amount of pressure from their own supporters, after they lost to Ireland on their home turf for a second consecutive week.

Head coach Ian Foster was already under pressure heading into the test series after losses to Ireland and France last November, and today’s defeat in Wellington means that New Zealand have now lost four of their last five test matches.

All Blacks great Sean Fitzpatrick was speaking on Sky Sports after the game and questioned whether changes will be made to New Zealand’s coaching staff.

Sean Fitzpatrick on the All Blacks’ coaching team.

“They’ll obviously be hugely disappointed to lose the series. But I suppose the style in which they lose the series will be concerning going forward,” Fitzpatrick said.

“The questions will be asked. Have they the right coaches? Have they the right head coach? We were outcoached, without question. So they need to decide what they’re going to do in terms of going forward.

“Have they got the right players? That’s going to be another question, and have they got a team that’s capable of winning the World Cup? On what we’ve seen in the last two weeks, you would doubt that.

“We do have Joe Schmidt in the wings, he’ll be coming back into the team now when they go to South Africa, so we’ll just wait and see. Let’s not throw the toys out of the cot just yet.

“But yeah, they’re going to be under huge pressure. Sam Cane being substituted at 65 minutes, your captain going off at 65 minutes is not a good look. So we’ll just wait and see.”

Where to next for New Zealand?

Ireland’s players will head off on their summer holidays in a wonderful mood after a historic test series victory, while the All Blacks will have little time to lick their wounds.

New Zealand will play the first of two matches against the Springboks in South Africa in three weeks’ time as they kick off their Rugby Championship campaign, where getting back to winning ways is certainly not assured.

The New Zealand public will be expecting the All Blacks to win the Rugby Championship in order to make up for the series loss to Ireland, but that currently looks like a daunting task despite the team’s incredible record in the tournament.

