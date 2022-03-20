Scottish parliament official dies during rugby match against Dáil and Seanad XV

Tributes have poured in for Scottish parliament official David Hill, who died while playing a rugby match against a Dáil and Seanad XV in Dublin.

Scottish Parliament RFC released a statement following Hill’s tragic death and paid tribute to the political executive, who worked as head of office for Conservative MSP and justice spokesman Jamie Greene.

“Holyrood Rugby are in mourning following the tragic passing of David Hill during our Parliamentary game against Dáil and Seanad XV,” the statement reads.

“David was an architect of the revitalised Holyrood RFC, a great team-mate and tourist & of course, a man who loved his rugby. Our thoughts are with David’s family and friends at this most challenging of times.

“We would like to thank our friends at Dáil and Seanad XV for their assistance and support, we truly appreciate it.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon leads the tributes.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes to Hill and passed on her condolences to his friends and family.

“This is so terribly sad. My deepest condolences to David’s family, friends and colleagues – and of course to his Holyrood Rugby teammates who I know are all deeply shocked and heartbroken,” Sturgeon tweeted.

The Scottish Rugby Union pays tribute to David Hill.

The Scottish Rugby Union also paid tribute to Hill, who they say was a regular at Scotland internationals at Murrayfield Stadium.

“We are shocked and saddened by David’s passing today,” Scottish Rugby tweeted.

“Described as ‘rugby daft’ by his family David played for Dumfries Saints and was a regular at Scotland internationals. The condolences of everyone at Scottish Rugby go out to his family and friends at this time.”

