Scott Fardy brushes aside retirement talk ahead of Exeter showdown

Scott Fardy has brushed aside rumours of him leaving Leinster at the end of the season, insisting that he is only focusing on the upcoming clash with Exeter Chiefs.

The former Australian international was one of three Leinster players to raise the Guinness Pro14 trophy, along with Devin Toner and Michael Bent, after they beat Munster at the RDS Arena two weeks ago.

It has become something of a tradition for departing players to lift the league trophy for Leinster, as seen by Sean O’Brien in 2019, as well as Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden in 2020.

‘I’ll come to that later in the year’

Despite the hints, Fardy was unwilling to speak to the media about his next move however, saying that he is undecided as of yet.

“I’ll probably come to that later in the year, at the moment I’m not sure yet,” Fardy said when asked about his plans for the future.

“Dev played so many games for the club, it was great to see him hold the trophy up and Benty did a fantastic job for us throughout the year in the PRO14.

“He played nearly every game and did such a great job so deservedly he got to hold the trophy up as well. Like, I just handed it to him, other than that I was fully part of it.

“I’ll address (my future) later in the year, it’s an important week for us here so I’ll address that later. At the moment we’re just focusing on what’s a big game this week.”

At the age of 36, retirement is the most likely option for Fardy should he leave Leinster, although the Sydney native could look to join some of his former Wallabies teammates in the Japanese Top League.

Despite his age, Fardy is still playing a crucial role for Leinster and has been named in the starting team for the Heineken Champions Cup final against Exeter Chiefs.

The Australian has been named alongside Toner in the second row, as head coach Leo Cullen has named a heavyweight lock pairing to contend with what will be an extremely physical encounter with Exeter.

