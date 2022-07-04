Scott Barrett avoids being cited after dangerous clear out on Peter O’Mahony

Scott Barrett will be free to play for the All Blacks this weekend after avoiding being cited for a dangerous clear out on Peter O’Mahony.

All Blacks flanker Scott Barrett was lucky to have not been carded late on during New Zealand’s win against Ireland, as his shoulder made contact with the head/neck area of Peter O’Mahony during a clear out.

Referee Karl Dickson did penalise Barrett for the incident, although he decided that it wasn’t worthy of a card as he thought the New Zealander made contact with O’Mahony’s body, and the TMO did not intervene.

The citing commissioner has also decided against intervening, with New Zealand publication Stuff reporting that action has not been taken against Barrett.

Barrett started at blindside flanker in the first test, despite playing as a lock for most of his career, and could resume his role in the back row this Saturday in Dunedin.

Penalised for no arms clear out, referee said he thought it to the body pic.twitter.com/78KpKFByJE — Ben Kay (@BenKay5) July 2, 2022

England’s Jonny Hill is also free to play this weekend.

Jonny Hill will also be free to line out for England in his country’s second test against Australia according to the Irish Examiner, after avoiding a citing for an incident that was missed by referee James Doleman.

Hill forcefully pushed Australia’s Darcy Swain in the face, which went unnoticed, before pulling the same player’s hair in a later scuffle.

Swain reacted by head butting Hill, without a significant degree of force, although the Australian received a red card all the same while the Englishman was shown yellow.

The young Wallabies lock will attend a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday and will likely pick up a ban for his actions.

So is contact the the head now allowed? No mitigation, and 2 feet from the referee@Pick_DriveRugby#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/iysJhfjXZv — Saint Drogo (@liquorbox_) July 2, 2022

