Scotland surge up World Rugby Rankings at England’s expense

Scotland have risen two places in the World Rugby Rankings thanks to their thrilling victory against England at Twickenham Stadium.

Gregor Townsend’s men claimed their third consecutive win against England on the opening day of the Six Nations, which has seen Scotland benefit greatly in the rankings.

England have dropped from fifth to sixth place as a result of the loss, while Scotland have risen from seventh to fifth, overtaking their opponents on Saturday as well as Australia.

A significant gap exists between fifth-placed Scotland and fourth-placed South Africa however, with almost six ranking points between the two sides.

Ireland and France retain their places at the top of the pile.

Ireland slightly improved their standing in the rankings thanks to their 34-10 win against Wales in Cardiff, extending their stint at number one in doing so.

Wales remain in ninth place despite the loss, although they do find themselves just a little bit closer to Japan in 10th place, and further away from Argentina in eighth place.

France endured a scare in Rome as Italy led with 20 minutes remaining, although the reigning Six Nations champions managed to eventually secure the win at the Stadio Olimpico.

That means that whoever wins between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium next week will be ranked first, while a draw would see Les Bleus take top spot.

Results went as expected in the Rugby Europe Championship, as Georgia, Spain, Romania and Portugal all notched victories against lower ranked opposition, all of which has had no effect on the overall rankings.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.70

2. France (N/C) – 90.01

3. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.98

4. South Africa (N/C) – 88.97

5. Scotland (+2) – 83.06

6. England (-1) – 82.15

7. Australia (-1) – 81.80

8. Argentina (N/C) – 80.72

9. Wales (N/C) – 78.02

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.39

11. Samoa (N/C) – 76.03

12. Italy (N/C) – 75.95

13. Georgia (N/C) – 75.19

14. Fiji (N/C) – 74.84

15. Tonga (N/C) – 71.21

16. Spain (N/C) – 67.17

17. Uruguay (N/C) – 66.24

18. Portugal (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.92

20. Romania (N/C) – 64.79

