Former Scotland international Jim Hamilton has slammed referee Romain Poite for his officiating during England’s match with Wales.

The French official missed a number of incidents during the Autumn Nations Cup encounter, most notably a mid-air tackle on Dan Biggar which led to an England try a few phases later.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac spoke of his disappointment in the standard of officiating in the game and stated that they would make an official complaint to World Rugby.

Hamilton, who finished his career with Saracens, described Poite’s officiating as ‘shocking’ on the latest episode of The Rugby Pod.

“I thought he was shocking. Genuinely. You look at the standard of players on show.

“We can talk about the physicality and maybe some law changes which we think might help, but ultimately you have got a referee that isn’t refereeing the game to the standard it needs to be reffed at.

“It’s going to be a difficult one to talk about. We can talk about the high tackle from Elliot Daly, we can talk about taking (Dan) Biggar out in the air as well,” Hamilton said.

Relentless scrum resets

The 62-times capped Scotland lock was particularly displeased with the officiating in regards to the scrum, believing the many resets to be badly hampering the flow of the game.

“Watching the game unfold, Romain Poite is making the wrong calls at the scrum. I’m not a scrum expert but I understand the scrums. I understand when there needs to be a reset.

“You can see when a prop slipped. You can see when players are trying to cheat, which they don’t do anymore because the players want it in and out mainly.

“You will get a dominant scrum who will want to keep it in, but it’s very rare now that scrums get pulled down or there is a manipulation around it.

“The players want the game to move forward. I’m watching him referee the scrum, it was nothing worse than shocking.

“That is one thing we can talk about, what happens with all these scrum resets. What I have really enjoyed is Exeter starting the trend of tap and go. Just go.

“That is one thing they need to take out, if there is a free-kick, forget the scrum, tap and go big fella, or if it’s defensively, give them a long arm, give them a penalty.”

