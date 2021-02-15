Scotland’s Hamish Watson apologises for red card rant

“We as players strongly disagree with that call. As soon as I saw it on the TV, I was thinking, ‘That’s not even a penalty’.

“There’s not much else we can say. We don’t think it’s a red, a yellow or even a penalty. But that’s the way the game is going,” Watson said.

‘Emotions were very high after losing a tight match’

With the dust now settled from Scotland’s gut-wrenching loss, Watson has reflected on his post-match comments and admitted that his emotions had gotten the better of him.

“Poor comments from me, emotions were very high after losing a very tight match. Players’ health is paramount,” Watson tweeted.

Despite the back rower withdrawing his comments, Watson was not the only individual in the Scotland camp to show his discontent with the red card.

‘The whole process could have been better’

Head coach Gregor Townsend also criticised the officiating team for their decision, saying that he believed they did not take enough time before deciding to send Fagerson off.

“I didn’t think they had much of a discussion and I didn’t think they showed enough of the angles. They showed one slow-motion angle to begin with then took ages to find another one.

“The TMO did say that, because of the player’s late movement, you should make sure there’s no mitigation there, but I thought the whole process could have been much better.”

Despite the loss to Wales, Scotland are in a strong position moving forward in the championship although they do travel to Paris to take on Six Nations favourites France in the next round.