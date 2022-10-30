Scotland boss Gregor Townsend insists dangerous clear out was almost world class

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has defended Glen Young, arguing that his clear out on Australia’s Tate McDermott was almost world class.

Young received a yellow card in the 56th minute of Scotland’s encounter with Australia, which proved to be crucial as Wallabies captain James Slipper scored a try when the hosts were reduced to 14 men.

It could easily have been worse for Young however, as players are often shown a red card for contact to head when clearing out, although referee Luke Pearce downgraded the punishment as contact was made with the bicep rather than shoulder.

Townsend was speaking at the post-match press conference and argued that it could just as easily have been a perfectly legal clear out.

Gregor Townsend on Glen Young’s clear out.

“I was in the coaching box and [assistant coach] Steve Tandy said, ‘Oh, we could be in trouble here’ and I said, ‘No, it’s a world-class clearout.’ It was brilliant to see someone sprinting to get with the ball carrier,” Townsend said.

“In his second game for Scotland, Glen was a millimetre away from the best clearout you will see to hitting the smallest guy on the field in the head… We said to Glen, it was a world-class bit of play that was a yellow card.

“All our players thought they were going to the TMO because of the head shot on Duhan van der Merwe beforehand, but that’s rugby just now.

“Glen’s was a very good clear-out but his bicep caught the Australia player in the shoulder and chin, so that is what deemed it a yellow card.”

The Scots come up short at the death.

Young’s yellow card proved to be a turning point in the game, as Australia scored a try to get within two points when Scotland were reduced to 14 men, before Bernard Foley slotted a penalty to edge the Wallabies in front.

Blair Kinghorn had the chance to win the game for Scotland with just seconds remaining, although his effort sailed wide of the posts and a clever restart from Nic White which bounced into touch saw Australia win by a point.

Scotland have a great chance to get back to winning ways when they welcome Fiji to Edinburgh next weekend, although they will rue another narrow loss, having suffered a last-gasp defeat to Argentina last time out as well.

