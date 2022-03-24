Scotland great thinks Stuart Hogg has captained his country for the last time

Scotland great Craig Chalmers believes Stuart Hogg has captained his country for the last time after the loss to Ireland in the Six Nations.

Hogg hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory in recent times, as he was disciplined for breaching Scotland’s team protocol after the side’s win against Italy, butchered a try against Ireland and was very frosty at the post-match press conference.

There’s no doubting Hogg’s talent, and while he did show flashes of brilliance in the Six Nations, his attitude has raised questions over whether or not he should remain as Scotland captain.

Craig Chalmers on Stuart Hogg as Scotland captain.

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions out-half Craig Chalmers was speaking on The Nine programme on BBC Scotland and argued that Hogg shouldn’t have been made captain of his country in the first place.

“I think he’s going to find it very hard to hold on to the captaincy. I don’t think he should have been given it in the first place,” Chalmers said, via The Scotsman.

“Full-back’s not a great place to captain from because you’ve got to be in amongst it, around about the referee, asking questions, finding stuff out. I think he will relinquish it.”

The Scots will look to get back on track.

Scotland got their Six Nations campaign off to a great start with a win against England, but their following four matches yielded just one more victory, which came against Italy in Rome.

Many of those involved with Scotland’s Six Nations squad called it the most talented squad they’ve been involved with, a claim which definitely has some weight behind it, although they have failed to consistently perform at a high level.

Up next for Scotland is a three-match test series against Los Pumas in Argentina, although the players will return to their clubs for the time being.

Argentina experienced a disappointing 2021, although they have a new head coach in Michael Cheika, who has turned teams around in a short period of time in the past.

