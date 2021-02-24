Scotland centre raises fears over potential postponement of France match

Share and Enjoy !

Chris Harris has admitted he would be “devastated” if he misses out on Scotland’s Six Nations match with France.

France have had 10 players test positive for Coronavirus over the past week, with the likes of captain Charles Ollivon and scrum-half Antoine Dupont unavailable for this weekend.

The Six Nations is yet to make a decision over whether the game will go ahead this Sunday but have said they will postpone the game if they have to.

Should the game be moved to a date outside of the international test window, Scotland could have up to 10 players unavailable, as they will be on club duty in England and France.

Harris, who plays for Gallagher Premiership club Gloucester, admitted to Sky Sports that he would prefer to see the game go ahead this weekend.

“I would be pretty upset. Ultimately, I want to play for Scotland, I want to play for my country. I would be pretty devastated on a personal level,” Harris said.

“But if it’s not safe to play this weekend, it’s not safe. And if I have to go back to Gloucester and I’m not allowed back up, whether they can tweak those laws, it’s all stuff that is out of my hands and out of the players’ hands.

“We just have to crack on and focus on not letting that be a distraction.”

‘They have plenty of quality as back-up’

Should the game go ahead this Sunday, France will be without a number of key players who guided them to victories against Italy and Ireland in the opening two rounds of the championship.

However, Harris is wary of the threat Les Bleus still pose, having seen a second-string France side come close to beating England at Twickenham in last year’s Autumn Nations Cup final.

“Obviously they have lost two or three key players, but they have a big pool of players to select from, they have plenty of quality as back-up,” Harris said.

“There are still threats there. But obviously, with the likes of Dupont missing, he’s a class act, so it would be a good time.

“But they still have good players. There was a similar situation in the autumn when England played France and they played really well. We can’t take it for granted, they are still a good team,” Harris commented.

France will be desperate to enact revenge on the Scots, having been denied a Grand Slam by Gregor Townsend’s men in last year’s Six Nations.

