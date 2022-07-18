Scotland’s Ali Price hits out at criticism of players from those with ‘zero experience’

Scotland scrum-half Ali Price has hit out at criticism of players’ performances from those who have “zero experience”.

Having led Argentina by 15 points with half an hour remaining, Scotland conceded three consecutive tries in Santiago del Estero as a last-gasp score from Emiliano Boffelli notched a test series win for Los Pumas.

The Scots’ late capitulation has led to plenty of criticism of the team on social media, which has not gone unnoticed by their experienced scrum-half.

Ali Price took to Twitter to hit out at criticism of players which he believes is unfair, saying that it is an issue which preceded Scotland’s loss to Argentina.

“Wish I analysed 80 minutes of some people’s working week and then decided from that they were shit at their job and therefore shouldn’t turn up tomorrow to work again – with zero experience of said actually job,” Price tweeted.

“This isn’t in reaction to yesterday, more a generalisation of behaviour that seems to be normal and okay now. As the season ends in the northern hemisphere and we all have a break. Let’s be better.”

Gregor Townsend’s side came up just short.

While Scotland won’t be happy with a 2-1 series loss in Argentina, head coach Gregor Townsend was able to test out some new combinations which should benefit his side in the long run.

British and Irish Lions trio Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Chris Harris were all left out of the touring squad after a long season, as their back ups got to stake a claim.

The bulk of Scotland’s first-choice team was in action in Argentina however, and after levelling the series with a 23-point win in the second test, they were unable to press on and claim a series victory.

