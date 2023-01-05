Scarlets issue statement in response to abuse of Ross Moriarty’s cousin

Scarlets have responded to Ross Moriarty’s social media post in which he alleges his cousin was verbally abused during the club’s game against the Dragons.

Moriarty started for the Dragons in a fiery New Year’s Day with the Scarlets in which the number eight was punched twice by Sione Kalamafoni, which resulted in the Tongan international receiving a red card.

That bad temper apparently extended to the stands at Parc Y Scarlets, as Moriarty revealed in an Instagram story that his 13-year-old cousin was verbally abused by grown men.

Ross Moriarty on the verbal abuse his cousin was subjected to.

“I do not mind the abuse I receive online or on a rugby pitch from fans, there will always be two sides,” Moriarty wrote.

“But to learn that on the weekend my little cousin who is 13 had grown men screaming in her face for asking them to stop abusing me verbally, that does not sit right with me or should not sit right at any sports ground.

“That is a line I really hope people should not think is right to cross.”

Scarlets statement on the incident.

Scarlets have issued a statement in response to Moriarty’s Instagram story, calling on his family to contact the club if they would like for the incident to be investigated further.

“We are extremely disappointed to read of the incident involving Ross Moriarty’s cousin at the New Year’s Day match against the Dragons,” Scarlets’ statement reads.

“We work extremely hard with our supporters’ organisations Crys16 and Scarlets Officials Supporters Group to create a family-friendly environment for home and away fans at Parc y Scarlets and to hear of a young girl receiving verbal abuse from a fan is wholly unacceptable.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy to abuse of any nature at our stadium and encourage supporters to report such incidents to the club. If the family would like to get in touch with us we will investigate this further.”

