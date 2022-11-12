Sarah Hunter proud of England’s efforts after World Cup dream dashed

Sarah Hunter praised her England’s efforts after a heart breaking loss to New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final.

New Zealand claimed a 34-31 victory against England in a thrilling World Cup final in which a total of 11 tries were scored in front of a record crowd at Eden Park in Auckland.

Most expected England to be crowned as world champions before the game, although an 18th minute red card for winger Lydia Thompson granted New Zealand a significant advantage.

England captain Sarah Hunter was speaking to ITV Sport after the game and stressed that one result does not represent how far her team has come in recent years.

Sarah Hunter on England’s loss to New Zealand.

“Gutted. So proud of the team you know. We came out fighting, we had our backs against the wall, for what? 60 minutes of that game. But we never gave up, we kept coming out,” Hunter said.

“I said in the circle at the end that one result doesn’t define the squad that we are, the people that we are and hopefully what we’ve created in terms of where women’s rugby has gone.

“Hopefully back home we’ve inspired the next generation and given them something to be proud to be part of over this eight weeks. Sport is cruel, sport doesn’t end the way you want to, and unfortunately that was the case for us tonight.

“Credit to New Zealand; they kept coming, they found a way and they’ve gone home with that trophy as deserved champions. But we can be proud. We didn’t leave any stone unturned.

“That’s what we wanted to do. Regardless of the result, if we left everything on the pitch we could be proud of ourselves. It will take time, we are hurting, the squad’s hurting but we’ll stay together and we’ll get through that hurt together.”

The Red Roses’ 30-match winning streak was brought to an end.

England’s remarkable 30-match winning streak was brought to an end in the Rugby World Cup final, a cruel ending to a journey in which the Red Roses’ hardly ever put a foot wrong.

New Zealand were no match for England when the sides met last year, as the Black Ferns suffered two heavy defeats to the Red Roses on their northern tour.

Although the red card certainly had a significant impact on the game, New Zealand have improved massively over the past 12 months in order to be crowned as world champions.

