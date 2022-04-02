Saracens set eye-watering price for Mark McCall amid potential England interest

Saracens boss Dominic Silvester has said that the English RFU would need to pay the club £32 million to buy either Mark McCall or Phil Morrow out of their contracts.

McCall, who has been Saracens’ director of rugby since 2011, has been put forward as a potential candidate to succeed Eddie Jones as England head coach.

Jones is expected to vacate the job after the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, so any incoming coach would need to be in place to lead England in the 2024 Six Nations the following February.

Silvester, who heads the consortium that holds a majority stake in Saracens, was speaking to The Telegraph and said that while he wouldn’t stand in McCall’s way if England came calling, the national union would need to pay up.

The English RFU will need to pay big money for Mark McCall.

“Mark and Phil [Morrow, Saracens performance director] are both contracted to the club until 2025 and are both very honourable guys,” Silvester said.

“They are integral to Saracens going forward and put simply I would not have purchased control of the club had Mark and Phil not committed.

“Hence if the RFU comes knocking and either Mark or Phil were to tell me they wish to leave, then Lucy [Wray, Saracens chief executive] is right that I would not stand in their way, but my starting price to move out of the way would be £32 million.”

“That level of scrapping and fighting, we needed that. A real good tough away win tonight.” 💪@Saracens‘ DoR Mark McCall was happy with the cohesiveness shown from his side, digging deep to come from behind in a tough match 👏#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/D5KrD12mt4 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) April 1, 2022

There are several excellent candidates for the position.

While the English RFU did pay a fee to the Stormers in order to obtain Eddie Jones’ services following the 2015 Rugby World Cup, it was understood to be a far smaller sum than £32 million.

Should Silvester insist on £32 million being paid to Saracens for McCall, it would all but rule out the Northern Irishman’s chances of becoming the next England head coach.

A number of Gallagher Premiership coaches could be in line to take over from Jones, such as Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick and Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter.

Current Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is thought to be another potential candidate, having previously worked as a defence coach for England for four years under Stuart Lancaster.

Read More About: england rugby, mark mccall, saracens