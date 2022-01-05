Saracens reveal Jackson Wray fractured his skull against Northampton

Saracens have revealed that Jackson Wray suffered a fractured skull during the club’s Gallagher Premiership encounter with Northampton Saints at the weekend.

Wray was introduced off the bench after half time as a replacement for Billy Vunipola at Franklin’s Gardens, and actually remained on the pitch until the end of the match as Saracens secured a 30-6 victory.

The club have issued a very straightforward update on Wray, explaining that the back row forward is “seeing a consultant this week after suffering a fracture in his skull last weekend against Northampton Saints.”

Jackson Wray continued playing after fracturing his skull.

It’s not clear exactly when Wray suffered the fracture, although he did clash heads with Saracens team mate Eroni Mawi when attempting to tackle Northampton’s Emmanuel Iyogun in the closing stages of the game.

Wray did look to be in some discomfort after the incident, but got back to his feet quite quickly in order to rejoin Saracens’ defensive line.

The 31-year-old did take a knee at the next halt in play, at which point the medics checked on him, but again, Wray didn’t stay down for long and returned to the game after a short break.

The Saracens forward wasn’t heavily involved in the remainder of the game, although he did join a few rucks in the final few phases of play.

Wray’s clash of heads with Mawi can be seen at the 1:34:19 mark in the full match replay on the Gallagher Premiership website.

🤕 𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 Here is an update on the 7️⃣ players who are currently out of action 👇#StrongerTogether ⚫️🔴 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 5, 2022

Owen Farrell is nearing a return.

Saracens also released an injury update on Owen Farrell, saying that the England captain is progressing well after an ankle surgery and that he is expected to return to play in mid to late January.

Scotland international Duncan Taylor has been ruled out until March, after having surgery on his shoulder, while Wales international Aled Davies is recovering from a calf injury which should rule him out until February.

