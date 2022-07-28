Sanzaar continues use of 20-minute red card in The Rugby Championship

Sanzaar has confirmed that the 20-minute red card law trial will again be used in The Rugby Championship this year.

The law trial has been in use in Super Rugby in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and was used in The Rugby Championship last year, although European countries have voted against its implementation on a global scale.

Each major international and club competition in Europe still uses a permanent red card, while cross-hemisphere matches such as this month’s test series also use the permanent red card.

While a global implementation of the law trial currently looks unlikely, all four Sanzaar nations are in support of its use in The Rugby Championship in the hope that it will be adopted globally in the future.

“This is a great decision for The Rugby Championship and follows on from its application in Super Rugby,” Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris said.

“All the Sanzaar national unions – Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa – are fully behind the extension of the red-card law trail. As a group we firmly believe the integrity of international matches is very important and that wherever possible matches must be a contest of fifteen versus fifteen.

“Within the context of the games’ laws, Sanzaar believes that a 20-minute Red Card allows for a significant deterrent to deliberate acts of foul play, while it also protects the contest of fifteen on fifteen, which is what our unions, broadcasters and fans are telling us is important.

“Sanzaar stands alongside World Rugby’s important work on managing foul play and player welfare and will conduct a formal research project across the 2022 TRC period with all comparative findings to be shared with World Rugby at the end of the season.

“The aim is to gather the necessary information that allows the 20-minute red card trial to be accepted into the full laws of the game in the future.”

Pros and cons of the law.

The benefits of the law are clear, as the red carded player can be substituted after 20 minutes to allow the game to return to 15 vs 15, provided another player hasn’t been sent off.

It also ensures that the punishment for an offence worthy of a red card in the 20th minute is equal to that of an offence in the 60th minute, as a player permanently being sent off early on in a game has a far greater impact than a player being sent off late on.

There are concerns that a 20-minute red card does not do enough to deter players from making dangerous tackles however, as the punishment will often be less than that of the permanent red card.

A notable increase in red cards being handed out has come about as a result of the game trying to reduce the number of head injuries, with increasing numbers of recently retired players reporting severe long-term effects from concussions.

