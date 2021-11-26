Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua names the former All Black he is keen to select

Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua is excited by the possibility of selecting former All Blacks fly-half Josh Ioane.

Following changes to World Rugby’s eligibility rules, Samoa could welcome a host of world-class players who have represented other countries to their team next year.

A number of experienced former All Blacks such as Julian Savea and Lima Sopoaga will be free to represent Samoa next year, although Mapusua named young one-cap New Zealand international Ioane as the player he is particularly excited about.

Mapusua was speaking to New Zealand publication Stuff and stressed just how significant the eligibility changes will be for Samoa.

Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua on Josh Ioane.

“You’ve got guys like Josh Ioane, who have played one test for the All Blacks, Josh has been playing some awesome footy at the moment. It’s exciting to possibly be able call on that calibre of player,” Mapusua said.

“And you’ve also got your up-and-coming players, the likes of D’Angelo Leuila, who had an awesome NPC [for Waikato], and just being able to have that depth and competition for positions will strengthen the team.

“It hasn’t always been the case for Manu Samoa, but now we’ve got options and this genuine competition, and healthy competition. It can only be a good thing.”

Haven’t slept since the eligibility changes were announced as worried it’s all a dream😳 Impossible to capture all the time, effort & people who’ve helped make this happen in a 1hr doco but a good reminder of the blood sweat & tears of the journey we are on #OceansApartFilm £1 https://t.co/nQagN3uIyW — Daniel Leo (@danleo82) November 25, 2021

The Pacific Islands could make a huge impact at the next World Cup.

Samoa, Tonga and Fiji all look set to benefit significantly from the changes in World Rugby’s eligibility rules, which will increase the levels of competition at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Fiji will face Wales, Australia and two undecided opponents in Pool C, while Samoa will face England, Argentina, Japan and either the USA or Chile in Pool D.

Tonga have yet to qualify for the World Cup, although they look likely to book their place in Pool B alongside South Africa, Ireland, Scotland and a European team who have also not yet secured qualification.

Pool B was already considered to be the ‘pool of death’, and Tonga will significantly add to its competitiveness if they select a side with the likes of Charles Piutau and Israel Folau in tow.

