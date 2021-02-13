Sam Warburton sympathises with Zander Fagerson over ‘harsh’ red card

Share and Enjoy !

Zander Fagerson’s sending off in Wales’ narrow victory against Scotland was “harsh”, according to Sam Warburton.

Scotland’s Fagerson was shown a red card for what was deemed to be a dangerous clear out which made contact with the head of Wyn Jones after 54 minutes.

The Scotland prop is the second player to be sent off in as many weeks against Wales, after Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony was given his marching orders for a similar offence in Cardiff.

BBC commentator Warburton was unconvinced that the offence warranted a red card, noting that Fagerson would have been accosted by Scotland’s management team had he not attempted to clear Jones out.

“I think that’s harsh if you’re going to give him a red card. Wyn Jones is a threat, he can pick that ball up legally. Because he’s tucked his elbow it doesn’t look as good.

“I do feel for Zander because he has to get rid of Wyn Jones. If they are doing the review on Monday and he doesn’t clear him out, they’ll ask him what he was doing,” Warburton said.

Missed opportunity for the Scots

Scotland, who were leading 17-15 at the time of the sending off were beaten by just a point in the end as Wales made it two wins from two, although they were helped out by a red card in each encounter.

Gregor Townsend’s men will be kicking themselves for losing the match regardless of the red card after racing out to a 14 point lead and dominating almost all facets of the game.

Wales, despite being largely written off before the tournament kicked off are now just one of two unbeaten teams left in the championship, with France putting their unbeaten status on the line on Sunday against Ireland.

The Welsh could secure the Triple Crown in the next round of action when they take on England at the Principality Stadium in what is shaping up to be a very interesting Six Nation so far.

