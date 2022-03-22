Sam Warburton calls on Wales to move on from picking senior players

Sam Warburton believes it is time for Wales to move on from some of their most senior players and give younger stars a chance.

Wales ended their Six Nations campaign on a dismal note on Saturday, as Italy ended a 36-match losing streak in the championship to snatch a last-gasp victory at the Principality Stadium.

Wayne Pivac did give some younger players an opportunity against the Italians, although there was no shortage of experienced internationals, with the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies all featuring.

Former Wales captain Sam Warburton was speaking on the BBC’s Rugby Union Daily podcast and called on Pivac to give more opportunities to younger players, 18 months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Sam Warburton on Wales’ lack of faith in young players.

“I think Wales at the minute are sort of stuck between eras. There are a lot of senior players who have been phenomenal servants for us, but for me, I look at a lot of young talent who could have been blooded from that 2019 World Cup,” Warburton said.

“Listen, I know it’s easy for me to say this from a nice, warm, cosy studio because it’s not my job on the line if we lose a game. But I think there are athletes in Wales which we need to harness and put more faith in.

“I’ve been saying about the lack of carriers, and Will Rowlands has played, but that hand was forced because Alun Wyn Jones was injured. But he’s been great and he’s been unearthed.

“But boys like Dewi Lake has been a great find, and they gave him a start against Italy. Then Leon Brown is an athlete at tighthead, Rhys Carre is an athlete at loosehead.

“Taine Basham, who was our best player of the whole autumn series has just been gone. As soon as some guys have come back from injury, he’s gone.”

“I’m baffled by the coaching set-up. I don’t know what’s going on.” 🗣@samwarburton_ reacts to Wales’ disappointing #SixNations campaign and how it has “highlighted the cracks” in Welsh rugby 👇#bbcrugby — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) March 20, 2022

‘I think we need to move on.’

Warburton played for and captained arguably the best Wales team of the professional era, as he led his country to a Rugby World Cup semi-final and two Six Nations triumphs near the start of the last decade.

Many of the players Warburton played alongside for Wales are still starting for their country on a regular basis, but are failing to produce the same level of performance now they are at the tail end of their careers.

Warburton called time on his career at the relatively young age of 29 and he believes it is now time for some of his former team mates to say goodbye to international rugby.

“If we’re going to build, just be honest from the start and say, ‘Listen, we are going to build, there’ll be a massive turnover in players, we’re going to put faith in some young guys and we might have some tricky campaigns’,” Warburton commented.

“Let everyone know from the start. But at the minute, they bring back the boys who have been there and done it, they grind out a win with some emotion at home, but that’s not enough to carry us through. I think we need to move on.

“We need to start picking a team which is going to carry us for the next five to 10 years. The senior players have been amazing, and they’re good friends of mine and I’ve shared some amazing moments with them in the dressing room.

“But I think we need to look beyond that now and start putting more faith in some younger players.”

Read More About: sam warburton, wales rugby