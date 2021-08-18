Sam Warburton makes u-turn over fears that a player could die during a game

Sam Warburton has revealed that he no longer believes the death of a professional player during a game is a strong possibility due to stricter concussion protocols.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Warburton was quoted in a recent open letter written by former greats of the game such as Ian McGeechan, which called for the sport to only allow replacements in the case of injury.

However, Warburton explained in his column for The Times that he longer fears that “a professional player will die during a game in front of TV cameras”, a quote taken from his autobiography which was published in 2019.

Former Lions captain Sam Warburton is fearful that a player “will die during a game in front of TV cameras”.https://t.co/jkH2cTvoTo — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 15, 2021

Sam Warburton explains why he has changed his mind.

“A quote of mine that a player could die on television was referenced in it, but I must say that I made that comment in my autobiography, which was written a couple of years ago,” Warburton explained.

“I was not approached concerning the letter and I have never been contacted about anything to do with player welfare. I find that a shame because I would love to be part of those discussions. I care about the game deeply.

“But I have changed my view. I wouldn’t say now that I think someone could die on the pitch, simply because I think the game has become so much safer because of its stricter concussion protocols.

“The dangers of second impact syndrome have been taken away because players are removed at the first signs of any symptoms or a big head knock. That was my real worry.”

World Rugby chairman to discuss letter with signatories.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has said he will meet with McGeechan and the other signatories of the open letter to discuss their fears over the danger of tactical substitutions.

McGeechan and co. are concerned that the introduction of up to eight fresh players who have prioritised power over longevity late on in games against tiring opponents has caused the game to be “unnecessarily dangerous”.

The proposal, which would limit each team to four replacements and only in the case of injury to a starting player, intends to ensure that each player can last a full 80 minutes, which in turn will result in players focusing on their aerobic ability more than size and power.

