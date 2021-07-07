Sam Warburton picks the three British and Irish Lions who’ve stood out so far

Sam Warburton has identified Dan Biggar, Josh Adams and Hamish Watson as the three British and Irish Lions players who have stood out so far.

Biggar was chosen as the man of the match for the Lions’ first game against Japan, while Watson received the same award for the Lion’s second match, in which Adams scored four tries.

Former Lions captain Warburton was speaking to the BBC about the most impressive Lions on tour at the moment, although he did acknowledged that none of the tourists have put in a bad performance so far.

Who’s ready for some midweek rugby? 😍 Later on today we face @TheSharksZA in our second game in 🇿🇦. Get your final messages of support into the squad ⬇️#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #LionsSA2021 pic.twitter.com/E8jHI23y8m — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 7, 2021

Sam Warburton on the Lions’ three standout players.

“It’s going to be a more difficult test team to pick than on any tour I’ve been on. It’s really difficult to see how it’s going to unravel because there are so many players who have done really well in their games,” Warburton said.

“Nobody has played themselves out of contention. Everybody is still within a shout. It’s wide open.

“I think those three [Biggar, Watson and Adams] are front-runners but then the baton is going to be passed over to a new group of players on Wednesday and if they have belters it is back to square one again.”

Tour thrown into disarray by positive covid cases.

Watson and Adams won’t feature for the Lions in this evening’s match against the Sharks, although Biggar has been selected to start his second game of the summer for the tourists.

The Lions plans have unfortunately been thrown into disarray as the Bulls, who they were due to play on Saturday, recorded a number of positive covid cases, which has resulted in the game being called off.

The game may still be played at a later date, while the Lions also revealed yesterday that they are considering playing against different opponents this Saturday.

The Springboks’ test match against Georgia this Friday is also in serious doubt, after both camps recorded positive covid cases.

