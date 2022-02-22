Sam Warburton recalls encounter with teenage Manu Tuilagi that left him rattled

Sam Warburton has explained why Manu Tuilagi must start for England against Wales, recalling the centre’s power when he was just a teenager.

Tuilagi has been called up to England’s Six Nations squad after coming through two games for Sale Sharks unscathed and is in line to make his first appearance of the championship against Wales.

England struggled to get much go forward ball in their opening clash against Scotland, an issue which Tuilagi would surely rectify thanks to his explosive power.

Warburton was writing in his column for The Times and explained exactly what Tuilagi brings to the table and why England should select him even though he doesn’t have much game time under his belt.

Sam Warburton on Manu Tuilagi’s power.

“As much as it appears a little desperate to go back to him so swiftly after injury, I expect England to select Tuilagi,” Warburton wrote.

“Tuilagi is simply the sort of player you do not want to face. There are not many of those around, but he is certainly one of them. If he hits you, you know all about it.

“He was only a teenager when he hit me in a pre-season match for Cardiff Blues against Leicester Tigers, and I was in complete shock. I lost the ball and everything.

“I remember saying: ‘What the hell happened there?’ I had never been so rattled in my life.”

Eddie Jones has named a 25-player England squad for a five day training camp in London. There’s a return for @Manutuilagi ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 15, 2022

Wales centres were solid in defence against Scotland.

Although facing Tuilagi isn’t a prospect that any centre in the world would be particularly excited about, Wales will be buoyed by their defensive effort against Scotland.

Owen Watkin missed just one of his 13 tackle efforts against Wales while Nick Tompkins was successful in seven of his 10 attempts, which kept the Scottish attack at bay.

Although Tompkins’ 70 per cent table completion rate against Scotland isn’t particularly impressive, he made an astounding 21 tackles against Ireland the previous week, missing just three.

Tompkins will need to replicate his performance in Dublin if he hopes to get to grips with Tuilagi, although his efforts against Ireland’s Bundee Aki should give him confidence.

