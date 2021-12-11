Shane Williams and Sam Warburton in ‘disbelief’ at Antoine Dupont piece of skill

Shane Williams and Sam Warburton had front row seats to the Antoine Dupont show today as Toulouse proved to be too strong for an understrength Cardiff side.

Cardiff were without any of the 32 players who travelled to South Africa a few weeks ago, and put out a squad made up of Wales internationals who stayed at home, academy players and call-ups from the Welsh Premiership.

The Welsh side put in a valiant effort against the reigning European and French champions, but a Dupont-inspired performance saw Toulouse run out as 39-7 winners at the Cardiff Arms Park.

The newly-crowned World Rugby player of the year was in imperious form, as he helped to create three tries and score one of his own, in a man of the match performance.

Shane Williams and Sam Warburton applaud the Toulouse scrum-half.

Former Wales internationals Williams and Warburton were on commentary duties for BT Sport and couldn’t help but admire Antoine Dupont as he executed a perfect cross-field kick to put Arthur Bonneval over for Toulouse’s fourth try.

“I’m going to sound like a teenager here but that was sick,” Williams said.

“The call was there from the touchline for the kick to come but how Dupont, first of all, has heard that and to kick from that kind of angle… It’s just inch perfect.”

Warburton was equally as astonished as Dupont created a try out of seemingly nothing.

“I put my head in my hands in almost disbelief at how talented he is. It’s a phenomenal kick,” Warburton commented.

“He’s got it all going on around him, voices coming in left, right and centre and he’s trying to get the ball away. He steps up and just pings it. It’s a perfect kick pass across the pitch.”

“I’m going to sound like a teenager here… But that was sick!” Shane Williams and Sam Warburton were left stunned by this one 🤯 Toulouse secure the bonus point with a BRILLIANT cross-field kick from Antoine Dupont!#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/CDJ5wMLJA4 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 11, 2021

Cardiff captain Ellis Jenkins praises his mix-and-match side.

Although Cardiff did succumb to a 32-point loss at home, it was a valiant effort from a team faced with near-insurmountable odds against the best side in Europe.

Toulouse weren’t at their best, as they made a number of uncharacteristic errors, but Cardiff can take credit plenty of credit for that as a number of players who got their first taste of professional rugby put their bodies on the line.

Cardiff captain Ellis Jenkins was speaking to BT Sport after the game and expressed his pride in the newcomers to the senior team.

“It was obviously a really, really tough game for us. I can’t thank the boys enough who stepped in for us this week,” Jenkins said.

“Some boys were training in the morning and going back to school. Some of them are in school and some of them are teaching. It was huge spirit from he boys, the crowd were amazing as usual and Toulouse showed what a quality team they are.”

“I can’t thank the boys enough who stepped in this week.” “Some are in school, some were teaching…”@Cardiff_Rugby captain Ellis Jenkins was full of pride in the effort of his team after facing Toulouse with 42 players unavailable.#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/dgLmdijNUu — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 11, 2021

