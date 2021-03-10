Sam Warburton reveals how he almost went AWOL before famous Lions win

Share and Enjoy !

Sam Warburton has revealed how he considered getting on a plane home a few nights before the British and Irish Lions’ second test against New Zealand in 2017.

Warren Gatland chose Warburton as tour captain for the second time in 2017, but the Welshman missed out on starting in the first test against the All Blacks after failing to impress in the weeks leading up to the match.

Warburton did return as the captain and starting blindside flanker in the second test, but revealed in his autobiography Open Side that the nerves almost overcame him days before the match.

“Can’t sleep. The witching hour. The darkness comes flooding in, and it’s all I can do to stop it drowning me,” Warburton wrote.

“Everything hurts. My body, my mind, my heart. Everything. I’m a wreck. It’s easier to list the parts of me that aren’t in pain. My eyelashes. That’s pretty much it.

“Two in the morning, and no-one to talk to. I need to talk to someone. There are several people I could call, but there’s only one person I know will really understand. I dial her number.”

The Runaway Skipper

The former Wales flanker turned to his mother to share his fears with and thankfully, she was able to calm her son down before he led the Lions against New Zealand later that week.

“I’ve had enough, Mum.’ My throat is tight with the effort of not bursting into tears. ‘I really have. I’m just going to go,’ Warburton said. ‘Go where?’ his mother replied.

“To the airport. Do a bunk. Leave all my kit here, get on the first plane home. I’ll be in the air before they realise I’ve gone.

“I didn’t, of course. Can you imagine the headlines? THE RUNAWAY SKIPPER.”

The Lions went on to beat the All Blacks for the first time since 1993 in the second test at Wellington, as a red card to Sonny Bill Williams helped the touring side to a narrow three-point win.

The series was eventually drawn as the two sides could not be separated in the third test in Auckland, as Warburton again captained the side in the deciding match.

The Welshman retired the summer after the Lions tour at the age of 29, having not played at all since the third test with the All Blacks due to injury.

