Sam Warburton calls for relegation in the Six Nations

Sam Warburton has called for promotion and relegation to be introduced to the Six Nations in light of Italy’s poor performances in recent years.

Italy haven’t won a game in the Six Nations since 2015 and were hammered by France by 40 points in their opening game of 2021.

Scotland’s resurgence in recent years has resulted in fewer opportunities for the Italians to actually win a game, despite not necessarily going backwards themselves.

‘There’s got to be a change’

The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain told the BBC that he believes it is time for a change.

“There’s got to be a change. It’s not just throwing your toys out of the pram off one game. For quite a few years now Italy haven’t really been competitive. I personally think there’s got to be promotion and relegation in the Six Nations.

“Say if it was last year, Georgia, who won the second tier competition… We can’t keep putting a glass ceiling on these teams in Europe because otherwise how do we know what the growth in Europe is going to be like?

Italy’s #SixNations struggles continued yesterday, as they were handed a heavy defeat by France. So, is it time that promotion and relegation was seriously considered for the championship?#bbcrugby pic.twitter.com/u6MQkkj71A — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 7, 2021

“If that’s the case, Italy come bottom and Georgia win, in the next international window, Georgia should travel to Italy – so Italy still get home advantage and a chance to stay in the competition – for a playoff game.

“That would get some pretty good TV viewings, I’m sure. I’d like to see that.

“I think enough is enough. Italy just don’t have the strength in depth from a player pool point of view. They’re just not good enough to compete at this level right now,” Warburton said.

While there have been calls for a number of years to allow Georgia to compete at the top level, the Six Nations have always refused to budge on the subject of promotion and relegation.

Read More About: italy rugby, sam warburton, Six Nations