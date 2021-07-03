Sam Warburton lauds Hamish Watson after outstanding Lions performance

Sam Warburton has likened Hamish Watson to Sean O’Brien “in his pomp” after the British and Irish Lions won their first game this year on South African soil.

Watson was outstanding in the tourists’ 56-14 victory against the Johannesburg-based Lions, having excelled in both attack and defence at Ellis Park.

Former Lions captain Warburton was speaking to Sky Sports after the match and praised Watson for his performance, calling him one of the best openside flankers he had ever played against.

Should Hamish Watson start for the British and Irish Lions in the Test series against South Africa? 🦁🇿🇦 He did his chances no harm with a Man of the Match display in the first match of the tour! 💪 pic.twitter.com/rvcnlvg9FZ — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 3, 2021

‘He couldn’t have had a better first game in a Lions shirt.’

“He carried so explosively. Over that five metre distance he’s probably one of, if not the most powerful ball carrier that we actually have in the Lions team. He brings that to the game,” Warburton said.

“I thought he was great on the floor. He didn’t get rewarded for his penalties because it was for a penalty advantage for the [Johannesburg] Lions but he competed hard at the breakdown as well.

“He knows he has to have a big game because he’s got Tom Curry – who’s one of the best sevens in the world – starting next week.

“But I thought Hamish Watson had a fantastic start and realistically he couldn’t have had a better first game in a Lions shirt.

“He really led from the front and I played against him many times and he was certainly one of the best sevens that I’ve ever played against and he thoroughly took his chance.”

Sam Warburton compares Hamish Watson to Sean O’Brien.

While Watson has plenty of competition for the Lions’ starting seven shirt in the form of Tom Curry, as well as injury call-up Josh Navidi, the Scottish flanker didn’t put a foot wrong today.

Warburton was full of praise for the versatile back row forward, comparing him to the starting seven from the Lions’ last tour of New Zealand – Sean O’Brien.

“Normally when you play as a back row you’ve got to be a specialist at something. Normally it’s the breakdown or you might be a very good ball carrier or in the lineout,” Warburton explained.

“He does a bit of everything but really well so he’s really well rounded. He’s quite similar to Sean O’Brien in his pomp. He was great on the floor and a great ball carrier.

“He’s very much in that mould as well. He’s put his marker down now for that sevens shirt and it’s up to Tom Curry now for next week.”

