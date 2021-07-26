Sam Warburton suggests dropping Jack Conan for second Lions test

Sam Warburton has said he would start Taulupe Faletau ahead of Jack Conan, despite the Irishman’s impressive performance in the first test.

Conan made 12 carries for 48 metres on Saturday, more than any other British and Irish Lions player on both accounts, during the 22-17 defeat of the Springboks in Cape Town.

Former Lions captain Sam Warburton was speaking to Sky Sports after the game and argued that Faletau should start ahead of Conan for the second test, after the Welshman missed out on the match-day squad last Saturday.

Sam Warburton on starting Taulupe Faletau over Jack Conan.

“I would put Faletau at number eight. When the game opens up, even if it’s Faletau on the bench and coming on, in those wide channels Faletau is the most gifted player we have,” Warburton said.

“That would be the only tight call, between Taulupe and Jack Conan. Other than that I expect Tom Curry and Courtney Lawes to keep their spots.”

While Warburton would opt for Faletau, Lions head coach Warren Gatland looks unlikely to drop the Irishman, who he described after the game as “incredibly accurate” and someone who “doesn’t make mistakes”.

Taulupe Faletau’s underwhelming Lions tour.

Faletau was the strong favourite to start at number eight for the Lions’ first test match against the Springboks before the tour began, but the Welshman has played below his usual lofty standards in South Africa.

While both Conan and his back row partner Courtney Lawes weren’t expected to start in the first test, both men stood out in a physical encounter in Cape Town in which they made great use of their size and strength.

The Lions certainly have plenty of talented back row forwards to call upon, but Conan, Lawes and Tom Curry performed well as a unit, even if the Sale Sharks flanker did give away a number of penalties early on.

Gatland is more likely to make changes in the centres than in the back row, after Elliot Daly struggled to get to grips with a game that was admittedly forward-dominated.

