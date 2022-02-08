Sam Warburton and Danny Care rank the greatest Six Nations games in history

Sam Warburton and Danny Care have ranked their favourite Six Nations matches in the history of the tournament.

A number of Grand Slam deciders appear on Warburton and Care’s list, with Six Nations victories for Wales, Ireland, England and France all appearing.

The number one pick on the former Wales and England international’s lists is a draw however, namely Scotland’s 38-all draw with England on the final day of the 2019 championship.

Care explained on BBC’s Six Nations Greatest podcast why he regards the dramatic draw as the greatest game in the tournament’s history, in which Scotland came from 31 points down to actually lead with the clock in the red, before England snatched a draw at the death.

Dramatic 38-all draw and Ireland’s Grand Slam triumph make the list.

“This for me was a crazy Six Nations game. For entertainment value, this is a 10 out of 10. Those moments when you need an ice-cool player – George Ford was the man. I don’t think we’ll see a game like that again,” Care explained.

Ireland’s Grand Slam decider against Wales in 2009 features in third place on Warburton and Care’s list, with the former British and Irish Lions captain fully aware of the significance of the Irish victory.

“It was such a dramatic away win for Ireland that went right to the wire. For the two seconds it takes to score a drop-goal, the whole stadium holds their breath,” Warburton said.

“Maybe not the most entertaining game from minute one to 80 but the significance it has for Ireland puts it in our top six.”

Check out Sam Warburton and Danny Care’s greatest Six Nations games below.

1. England 38-38 Scotland, Twickenham Stadium, 2019.

2. Ireland 6-42 England, Lansdowne Road, 2003.

3. Wales 15-17 Ireland, Millennium Stadium, 2009.

4. France 32-30 Wales, Stade de France, 2021.

5. Wales 30-3 England, Millennium Stadium, 2013.

6. Wales 31-24 Scotland, Millennium Stadium, 2010.

