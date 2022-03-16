Sam Warburton and Danny Care name the greatest Six Nations coaches ever

Sam Warburton and Danny Care have named Shaun Edwards as the greatest ever Six Nations coach.

Edwards has never taken on the role of head coach at an international side before, but he did enjoy a very successful period during his 11 years as Wales’ defence coach and is now working wonders in the same position with France.

Both Wales and France have had incredibly sturdy defences with Edwards in tow, with the Welsh winning four Six Nations Championships during his time with them, while Les Bleus look likely to win the tournament this weekend.

Former Wales captain Warburton spent his entire international career with Edwards as his defence coach and spoke very highly of the former rugby league player on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Six Nations Greatest podcast.

Sam Warburton on Shaun Edwards.

“He was so good at making you reach an emotional peak. He would have three or four key messages and he’d drill them in all week. Non-stop reminders of what you had to deliver,” Warburton explained.

“You never want to let him down. He had everyone’s reviews on the big screen and if you were poor everyone saw it, if you were good everyone saw it.

“You would do anything to earn Shaun’s respect. He has people running through brick walls for him.”

D̶a̶v̶i̶d̶ ̶G̶u̶e̶t̶t̶a̶ ❌

C̶a̶l̶v̶i̶n̶ ̶H̶a̶r̶r̶i̶s̶ ❌

Dj Gats ✅ On the final edition of Six Nations Greatest @samwarburton_ tells @dannycare the incredible story of how Warren Gatland picked up the Wales team after losing to England in 2015! 😂🕺#BBCRugby — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) March 15, 2022

England, France, Wales and Ireland coaches represented.

The rest of the coaches on Warburton’s and Care’s list all took on the head coach’s responsibilities of their respective nations, with Bernard Laporte, Warren Gatland, Clive Woodward, Joe Schmidt and Eddie Jones all making the cut.

Each of the coaches named above led their teams to multiple Six Nations triumphs, while Gatland spent time in charge of both Wales and Ireland, although he found much more success with the former.

Jones is still in his role as England head coach of course, and while the Australian effectively ended Care’s international career, the Harlequins scrum-half was very complimentary of him.

“He is the most ruthless coach, and I mean that in the nicest possible way. He knows every aspect of the game inside and out.”

