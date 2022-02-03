Sam Warburton expresses concerns about Wales’ lack of strength in depth

Sam Warburton has expressed his concerns about the lack of strength in depth in Welsh rugby, but doesn’t believe it will affect Wales in the upcoming Six Nations.

Wales come into the Six Nations as reigning champions, but just one Welsh region is currently in the top eight of the URC while no Welsh side has qualified for the knock-out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup.

The performances of the Welsh regions is in strong contrast to that of the Irish provinces, as all four Irish sides are in the top eight of the URC and have qualified for the Champions Cup knock out stages.

Warburton was speaking on BT Sport and admitted that while he thinks the Welsh regions have gone backwards significantly in the last 10 years, he doesn’t think it should affect Wales in the Six Nations.

Sam Warburton on the lack of depth in Wales.

“History tells us it counts for nothing and that’s not the way it should be. It seems to me that the national team’s a priority and the regional teams are obviously a breeding ground for that,” Warburton said.

“I do think that Wales have nowhere near the depth of player or the depth of squads that they had maybe a decade ago in the regions now. They haven’t got it compared to Ireland, they certainly haven’t got it compared to England and France.

“What they have got is that they can always put 23 good players together. When you disperse those among four regions we’re not strong enough but when you put them all together…

“There’s a massive amount of pride for anyone who plays for their country but when you come into Welsh set-up, it’s a phenomenal set-up, you go into a stadium of 75,000 berserk fans screaming for you, it lifts the players massively.”

“History tells us it counts for nothing…” “It was never addressed in past campaigns when I went in.” Form is a concern for Welsh sides in Europe, but @samwarburton_ knows the national squad always manages to come together for the Six Nations 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#RugbyTonight pic.twitter.com/yW77BCkItU — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) February 2, 2022

Wales remain as difficult to predict as ever.

While the Welsh regions have certainly been disappointing in recent months, the national team has also been less than impressive at times.

Wales won two of their four matches in the Autumn Nations Series, although both Fiji and Australia got early red cards in those two victories, while Wayne Pivac’s men also suffered a heavy defeat to New Zealand.

The Welsh were in a worse position heading into last year’s Six Nations however, having finished in fifth place in both the 2020 championship and in the Autumn Nations Cup, yet ultimately won the tournament in 2021.

They were helped by three red cards shown to opposition teams and dubious officiating decisions against England last year, but Wales certainly shouldn’t be written off.

