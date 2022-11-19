Sam Warburton blasts WRU after Wales’ loss to Georgia

Sam Warburton has pinned the blame for Wales’ loss to Georgia on deeper issues that stem from how the Welsh Rugby Union is governed.

Georgia claimed a historic win at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, as the Lelos beat Wales for the first time ever thanks to their superior aerial skills and a dominant scrum.

While the Welsh players involved in today’s loss are certainly capable of producing better performances, it is just the latest chapter in the clear decline of the national team and the four regions.

Many believe the issues stem from governance issues in the WRU, as the organisation’s chairperson is still elected by the amateur clubs in the country, while a motion to change that situation was defeated last month.

Wales great Sam Warburton was speaking on Amazon Prime Video after the game and argued that the recent issues are as a result of the outdated way in which the sport is run in the country.

Sam Warburton calls for changes in the WRU.

“From Wales’ perspective, it’s unacceptable. I think it’s easy for us to look at the situation on the pitch… but the problems are way deeper than that,” Warburton said.

“It was in the press a little bit a couple of weeks ago, the governance in the WRU.. there are people there I’m sure with the best intentions who have been brilliant in supporting the community game.

“But it shouldn’t have a place in deciding what happens to a £100 million turnover company who are trying to win a Rugby World Cup. It’s an old structure that’s been in place for a long time and it doesn’t suit modern rugby whatsoever.

“That has to change. Like they say, all good organisations start at the top, we can look at the pitch but we need to look way beyond that because the problems are way deeper.

“The cracks have been there for a long time and they’re now finally coming to fruition. That’s the harsh truth about it.”

Wales’ dreadful 2022 continues.

It looked like it was going to be a routine victory 25 minutes in as two tries from Jac Morgan established a 12-3 lead for Wales, although Georgia managed to keep the hosts’ scoreless for the remaining 55 minutes and ultimately won 13-12.

Wales bounced back from their heavy loss to New Zealand with an encouraging win against Argentina, although today’s defeat has arguably plunged them to their lowest depths under head coach Wayne Pivac.

Since winning the Six Nations in 2021, Wales have won just six of their 18 test matches, and with the Rugby World Cup less than a year away it certainly appears as though the team is moving backwards.

To make matters worse for Pivac, Georgia are in Wales’ pool for next year’s World Cup, and the Lelos will now strongly believe that they can cause another upset on the sport’s biggest stage.

