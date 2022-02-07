Sam Warburton identifies the biggest problem facing Wales

Sam Warburton believes a lack of power and passing ability among Wales’ front five is the biggest issue facing his former side.

Wales were well beaten by Ireland on Saturday, as they were dominated in virtually every aspect of the game by Andy Farrell’s side in the worst possible start to their defence of the Six Nations title.

Ireland were very impressive at the Aviva Stadium, although it wasn’t their best performance by any means, and Wales would have likely failed to score a single point if not from a loose offload from Tadhg Beirne late on.

Although Wayne Pivac’s side came up short in several areas, former British and Irish Lions captain Warburton said on the BBC’s Six Nations Special that he believes the front five is the main issue for Wales.

Sam Warburton on Wales’ issue in the front five.

“I used to get asked when there was a divide between the north and south – what’s the big difference? I used to say that the Southern Hemisphere have front fives who can carry ball,” Warburton explained.

“We [the Northern Hemisphere] have got that now and Ireland epitomised that. The Ireland front five made 22 passes to Wales’ six. Their handling is really good.

“But, more importantly, rugby is a physical game. The front five gained 110 metres compared to Wales’ 27. That’s where the big difference is at the moment, Wales don’t have that front five who can carry and break the gainline.

“Ireland have got a front five who can carry, attract defenders and they’ve got the subtlety with their hands as well to add to their game. I’m very impressed with Ireland and there’s a little bit of work to do for Wales.”

An in form Scotland side await the Welsh.

Wales will have home comforts this weekend when they welcome Scotland to Cardiff, although victory is anything but assured for Pivac’s side.

Scotland will be very confident that they can claim a win at the Principality Stadium after defeating England in their opening Six Nations fixture, while Wales will be low on confidence.

Although Wales still possess the bulk of the squad who won last year’s championship, their form has continually waned since then and they are without some key figures due to injury.

The Welsh came fifth in their first Six Nations under Pivac and unless they improve on their performance against Ireland, a similar finish won’t be out of the question.

