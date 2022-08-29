Sam Warburton ‘astonished’ by technique of Marika Koroibete tackle

Sam Warburton has stressed the importance of players getting their head on the right side of the tackle after Marika Koroibete’s highlight hit on Makazole Mapimpi.

Koroibete’s tackle on Mapimpi during Australia’s win against South Africa has been the source of much debate, with some arguing that the Australian winger should have been penalised for not wrapping his arms in the tackle.

Referee Paul Williams deemed that Koroibete made enough of an attempt to wrap his left arm around Mapimpi and decided that no foul play had occurred.

Warburton’s primary issue with the hit, unlike many others, isn’t about whether or not there was a legitimate attempt to wrap in the tackle, but about Koroibete’s head position.

When tackling from the side, all rugby players are taught to put their head behind their opponent’s body in order to lessen the risk of head contact.

Sam Warburton on Marika Koroibete’s tackle.

While it isn’t foul play for a player to put their head in front of an opposition player’s body when tackling, it is dangerous for the tackler and something which Warburton is surprised to see at the top level of the game.

“Whatever anyone thinks, head on the wrong side… again. This happens almost every game. Astonished this still hasn’t been coached out of players,” Warburton tweeted.

“Plenty of time to assess tackle. Protect the head? Then we need to tackle correctly. Great player and commitment, but should be a pen.”

While Warburton didn’t explicitly comment on whether he thought Koroibete had made enough of an attempt to wrap in the tackle, the fact the Wales captain believes it should have been a penalty suggests he doesn’t.

The Wallabies winger’s tackling technique.

While Koroibete is arguably the best winger in the world at the moment, his tackling technique is questionable at best at times.

Koroibete is often too upright when tackling, and came very close to making a high tackle on Duane Vermuelen on Saturday, and received a red card last year for a high tackle on France’s Anthony Jelonch.

That red card was actually overturned by a citing committee after the match, although the Fijian-born Wallabies winger certainly lives on the edge when it comes to making big hits.

The 30-year-old’s tackling technique is likely as a result of his time spent in rugby league, where players are not required to wrap and are encouraged to make chest height hits in order to prevent offloads.

Koroibete was Australia’s man of the match on Saturday and is a phenomenal athlete, although his tackling technique could certainly be tidied up.

