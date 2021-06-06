Sam Simmonds and Dan Biggar both limp off the pitch in Premiership encounter

Warren Gatland won’t be sleeping easy tonight.

British and Irish Lions squad members Sam Simmonds and Dan Biggar both came off due to injury in the Gallagher Premiership encounter between Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints.

Northampton fly-half Biggar was replaced by Jamie Grayson after 61 minutes after taking a knock, which Lions head coach Warren Gatland will hope was mainly precautionary substitution.

The Welshman was in excellent form for Northampton before he left the field, as he helped the Saints to an 18-0 lead at half time despite being down to 14 men since the 13th minute due to a Dave Ribbans red card.

B-E-A-U-TIFUL! 🤩 Dan Biggar nudges the ball through perfectly for Rory Hutchinson who shows excellent skills for the finish! ✨ Class from @SaintsRugby! 😇#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/LsLeu4wLVT — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) June 6, 2021

Simmonds’ bandaged left foot.

Lions head coach Gatland may have more reason to be concerned over Simmonds, who limped off the pitch after 64 minutes after injuring his ankle.

The Exeter number eight was seen with a bandaged left ankle on the sidelines after he left the field of play, in what will be a reason for concern for Chiefs boss Rob Baxter as well as Gatland.

Exeter went on to win the game by three points after a remarkable comeback, which saw them outscore the hosts by 29 points to eight in the second half.

Andrew Porter ruled out of Lions tour due to toe injury.

The Lions coaching team have already been dealt with one injury blow, after Ireland prop Andrew Porter was ruled out of the tour to South Africa after suffering a toe injury during Leinster’s loss to Glasgow in the Rainbow Cup.

Porter has an ample replacement in the form of England prop Kyle Sinckler, who responded very well in recent weeks after he missed out on Gatland’s original 37-man squad.

While no information on the seriousness of the injuries to Sam Simmonds and Dan Biggar has been released as of yet by either Exeter or Northampton, plenty of Lions fans will have been very nervous watching both men limp off the pitch at Franklin’s Gardens.

