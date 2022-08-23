Sam Cane reveals Joe Schmidt has already ‘stamped his mark’ on All Blacks

Sam Cane has revealed that Joe Schmidt has already stamped his mark on the All Blacks since being appointed as an assistant coach last week.

Schmidt had been working as a selector and opposition analyst for the All Blacks in recent months, although he has now been appointed to a full-time position with New Zealand’s national team.

When several coaches were ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first test against Ireland, Schmidt worked with the All Blacks on an on-field basis, although he did not travel to South Africa.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane was speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s game against Argentina and revealed that he was happy to have Schmidt back involved in training sessions again.

Sam Cane on Joe Schmidt.

“We got a little bit of an insight into Joe and got to know him a wee bit in that first week against the Irish. So to have him in camp full-time is a real privilege,” Cane said.

“We’re excited to work with him. He’s already stamped his mark in a couple of areas. He’ll be predominantly looking after attack and attack structure.

“We’ve had a few sessions with him in the classroom already and it’s good to have him on-field.”

News update ahead of the series with Argentina. pic.twitter.com/5zZZTnnUNN — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 17, 2022

New Zealand will aim to build on triumph in Johannesburg.

The pressure on the All Blacks and head coach Ian Foster has been relieved following the side’s win against South Africa in Johannesburg, although anything other than a comfortable win against Argentina will prompt more criticism.

Argentina have impressed so far this year under new head coach Michael Cheika, as they claimed two wins against Scotland and one against Australia on home soil, although they are very much the underdogs this weekend.

New Zealand have lost five of their last seven matches, although each of those encounters were against the current top three ranked teams in the world, while their next four games are against lower ranked opposition in Argentina and Australia.

