Sam Cane bemoans lack of flow as All Blacks fall to defeat to Argentina

All Blacks captain Sam Cane bemoaned the stop-start nature of New Zealand’s first-ever loss to Argentina on home soil.

New Zealand’s resurgence proved to be short-lived as the All Blacks were unable to back up an impressive win against the Springboks in Johannesburg two weeks ago, as they fell to defeat to Argentina.

Poor discipline hurt the All Blacks time and time again as Emiliano Boffelli slotted six penalty goals, while an individual effort from Juan Martin Gonzalez saw Los Pumas score their only try of the match.

Cane was speaking to Sky Sport NZ after the match and admitted that his side failed to capitalise on long periods of sustained pressure.

Sam Cane on the All Blacks’ loss to Argentina.

“It certainly felt, particularly in the first half, that we were a lot more dominant in areas than we managed to show on the scoreboard,” Cane said

“But a lot of credit has to go to the Argentinian side for the way they stuck at it and eventually turned the tables and ended up putting us under a lot of pressure in that second half.

“We didn’t respond the way we wanted. We made a few simple errors that we don’t really like to make in test footy and they were good enough to get the win tonight.”

Referee Nika Amashukeli wasn’t afraid of blowing his whistle in Christchurch, as he penalised New Zealand 14 times and Argentina 12 times during the course of the match.

Cane believes the stop-start nature of the game didn’t help his side’s chances, while he also noted that the All Blacks were penalised at crucial times on a number of occasions.

“[We were good] particularly at scrum and maul time, hence the reason we had a crack a couple of times. We were pulled up on a few technicalities which hurt us,” Cane commented.

“It certainly felt there wasn’t much rhythm or flow in the game. There was a lot of stop-start. There wasn’t really much continuous play. But footy’s always different.”

