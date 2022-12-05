Sale Sharks v Ulster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Ulster will start their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a trip to England to take on Sale Sharks.

Dan McFarland’s side have played well so far this season, although Ulster will be eager to bounce back from a confidence denting defeat to a 14-man Leinster last weekend.

Sale don’t have much of a storied history in Europe, although they are in impressive form and sit in second place in the Gallagher Premiership table having won seven of their nine fixtures so far.

The Sharks should be well rested ahead of their game against Ulster as they had a bye week last weekend, and will be confident they can go far in the Champions Cup this season, having made the quarter-finals last time.

Sale Sharks v Ulster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Sunday, December 11th on BT Sport 2. Coverage on BT Sport begins at 12.30pm Irish time, while kick off is at 1pm Irish time.

For viewers outside of Ireland and the UK, beIN Sports, SuperSport and FloRugby are also showing the game.

🚨 FIXTURE DETAILS 🚨 Get those diaries out, start booking 🗓 Here’s R1️⃣#HeinekenChampionsCup — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 7, 2022

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads by Saturday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Ulster were able to call upon several Ireland internationals again in last weekend’s inter-provincial derby against Leinster after the Autumn Nations Series came to an end.

Captain Iain Henderson made his first start of the season against Leinster and and played 56 minutes without any major issues, although John Cooney is unlikely to be available after suffering a head injury during the game.

Sale Sharks will be able to call upon returning England internationals such as Tom Curry, Bevan Rodd, Manu Tuilagi and Jonny Hill, although George Ford remains unavailable due to injury.

