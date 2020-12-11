Scotland international Ryan Wilson has lambasted former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan after he called Scotland “deluded”.

The RTE pundit took no prisoners when describing Scotland’s performance against Ireland in the final round of the Autumn Nations Cup, believing the Scots to be overconfident.

“They’ve some deluded notion that they’re actually better than they are, and I’m not just being harsh.

Ryan Wilson responds 🍿 RugbyPass Offload respond to the comments made by Eddie O’Sullivan that said Scotland Rugby was ‘delusional’ to expect such high standards of themselves in rugby It’s juicy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eiO9qSyozO — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 10, 2020

“These guys haven’t won here in 10 years. They’ve won three times against Ireland in nearly 20 years. It’s just deluded.

“They talk themselves up, they come in and then they implode. We’ve seen this time and time again, and he says Scotland are onto something special,” O’Sullivan said.

‘He just wants to throw some crap out there’

Wilson, who has won 49 caps for his country, told RugbyPass that he was thoroughly unimpressed by O’Sullivan’s comments.

“I think he’s been affected by the Covid pandemic. He’s feeling a little bit lonely and a little bit unloved. He’s like one of these guys on Twitter that needs a bit of love.

“He just wants to throw some crap out there, so we talk about him, and we’re feeding him at the moment.

“I’m not sure what he wants the Scottish camp to do? What are the comments he’s taking about? But if it is Gregor going out and saying ‘listen, we want to go over there and win’. What would he rather the coach do?

“He coached Ireland and then Biarritz at one point. When he was coaching a team and thought ‘this is going to be a tough one this week’ did he think to go ‘Well, we’re going to struggle this week. We’re probably not going to win’.

“No, that’s not what you’re going to say. You’re going to talk your team up, that’s what you’re gonna do as a coach,” Wilson said.

The Glasgow Warriors back rower also fundamentally disagreed with the former Ireland coach’s opinion of Scotland and accused him of seeking attention.

“After last eight games Scotland have played, I think they’ve won five of last games of the eight, and the other three, they were within seven points – before they played that Ireland game.

“Scotland are getting better and we are progressing quite well. I think he’s gone overboard there. I think Scotland are going in the right direction.

“This is what people in the press need to do these days to try and get the next job,” Wilson commented.

