Ryan Caldwell details bust-up with Paul O’Connell which almost killed him

Ryan Caldwell has recalled the “trauma” of having to be resuscitated after being punched by Paul O’Connell in an Ireland training session.

O’Connell has described the incident as the “worst moment of his career” in his autobiography and revealed he never threw a punch again in a training session after almost killing Caldwell.

As O’Connell describes it, Caldwell was rendered unconscious by the punch and had to be resuscitated, as the Ulster lock had swallowed a lot of his own blood due to a tooth cutting the inside of his mouth open.

Caldwell touched on the training ground punch back in 2007 in a wide-ranging interview with the Irish Times and revealed that he never addressed the effect the incident had on him.

Ryan Caldwell on the Paul O’Connell punch which almost killed him.

“That is a trauma that I never addressed,” Caldwell admitted.

“That punch, I didn’t know what had happened, I was knocked out cold, so I didn’t know the whole story until other people like Rory [Best], Stephen Ferris and people like that told me what had happened.

“I wasn’t even looking at him when the punch landed, I was completely facing the other way. I understand tempers rise and it’s all in the past now, but it was a complete trauma.

“I had to be resuscitated on the side of the pitch because Paulie is a massive guy. So I woke up with my shirt cut the whole way open and them giving me CPR.

“Paulie came to the hospital after, I was 22 at the time, in my first camp with Ireland rugby. I was obviously trying to keep myself right and saying ‘nah don’t worry about it’, even though inside I was like, ‘flipping hell, man, he nearly killed me today.’”

The incident left a mark on both men.

O’Connell was left “devastated” by the incident, and wrote in his autobiography of how thankful he was for Caldwell graciously accepting his apology in the hospital afterwards.

While it obviously shook the 22-year-old Caldwell, he did go on to have a successful career with Ulster, Bath and Exeter Chiefs, and won two caps for Ireland in 2009.

Caldwell explained that rugby gave him a lot of good times in the fascinating Irish Times interview, although he did stress that he experienced plenty of “toxic masculinity” during his career in the sport.

