Rugby world reacts to insane finish to France vs Wales

France have beaten Wales in the most extraordinary fashion to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive with a try through Brice Dulin in the final play.

Wales looked to have sealed the Grand Slam after French lock Paul Willemse was red carded in the 68th minute of the game, as the visitors led by 10 points.

However, France never gave up, and after both Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams were shown yellow cards for cynical play, Les Bleus scored two tries in the final five minutes.

The French kept their title hopes alive in doing so, as they secured a bonus-point win against the Welsh. To win the championship, France will need to beat Scotland by at least 20 points while scoring four tries.

Rugby legends across Europe were amazed by the stunning finish in Paris, showing their appreciation to what was a truly incredible match.

That was some finish. Devastating for Wales as they were brilliant for the most part but well done France for finding a way. 👏 — Brian O’Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) March 20, 2021

Oh my god! That was insane!!! Heartbreak for Wales, the French are mental! NOTHING beats live sport!!! — Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe) March 20, 2021

“That’s one of the greatest Six Nations games I’ve ever witnessed.” Reaction to France’s win over Wales on BBC One and BBC iPlayer now: https://t.co/NICgx6f1yL#SixNations #bbcrugby pic.twitter.com/KtbxvygPMu — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 20, 2021

Sport is cruel at times but one thing is wales have got their spark back we’ll done to every player you’ve been amazing !! Gatland will be picking a few welsh players I think for the lions — Andy Powell (@andypowell8) March 20, 2021

