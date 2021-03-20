Close sidebar

Rugby world reacts to insane finish to France vs Wales

by Eoin Harte
France

France have beaten Wales in the most extraordinary fashion to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive with a try through Brice Dulin in the final play.

Wales looked to have sealed the Grand Slam after French lock Paul Willemse was red carded in the 68th minute of the game, as the visitors led by 10 points.

However, France never gave up, and after both Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams were shown yellow cards for cynical play, Les Bleus scored two tries in the final five minutes.

The French kept their title hopes alive in doing so, as they secured a bonus-point win against the Welsh. To win the championship, France will need to beat Scotland by at least 20 points while scoring four tries.

Rugby legends across Europe were amazed by the stunning finish in Paris, showing their appreciation to what was a truly incredible match.

