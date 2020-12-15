England’s World Cup winning former head coach Clive Woodward has claimed the Rugby World Cup pool draw makes “absolutely no difference” to winning the tournament.

Woodward’s former side were given a kind draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and will play Japan and Argentina in the pool stages.

They will also avoid the likes of New Zealand and South Africa in the quarter-finals and have arguable the easiest route to the last four of any of the teams.

However, the former England and British and Irish Lions coach believes Eddie Jones and co. should play little heed to this if they plan to get their hands on the Webb Ellis cup.

“On paper it’s a good World Cup draw for England — certainly no Pool of Death for fans, media or players to stress about — but in many ways it makes absolutely no difference.

“To win a World Cup you need to beat the best teams on the planet and the draw just decides the route you will navigate to achieve that.

“Regardless of Monday’s draw, to win the 2023 World Cup England will still almost certainly have to beat two out of France, New Zealand and South Africa on the final two weekends, which is something that proved beyond them in Japan,” Woodward wrote in The Daily Mail.

‘They underperformed woefully in the final’

The former Leicester Tigers player feels England’s biggest issue is a lack of consistency in knockout matches, which is a necessity for winning a World Cup semi-final and final.

“[In 2019] they ripped it up in the semi-final against New Zealand but underperformed woefully in the final itself.

“Producing back-to-back, world-class performances right at the end of a World Cup — possibly against massively different opponents and styles — is still England’s major challenge.

“Avoiding those three world-class sides until the semi-finals would seem a positive outcome. But, as ever, it all depends on how you come out of the pool and the quarter-final, how you deal with injuries, your conditioning and your strength in depth,” Woodward commented.

England may well prove to have the upper hand when it comes to fatigue and injuries, with sides progressing from Pool A and B having to endure a slog before reaching the last four.

