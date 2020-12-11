A new world club championship featuring the best sides from the northern and southern hemisphere could be introduced as early as next season.

The competition, which would be played every four years, would feature the best teams from Super Rugby, which currently features teams from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa as well as clubs from the top European leagues.

According to The Telegraph, an agreement over the mooted tournament could be reached early in 2021.

The competition would replace the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup once every four years and would feature the top eight sides from each hemisphere.

The champions of the three top European leagues – the Top 14, Gallagher Premiership and Pro14 – would qualify, as well as the four top-ranked clubs from next seasons’s Champions Cup.

Reportedly, the top eight sides from Super Rugby would also qualify but due to the current uncertain nature of the format of that tournament exact details are unknown.

The South African sides rumoured to be joining the Pro14 soon – the Bulls, Lions, Stormers and Sharks – are expected to enter the Champions Cup in 2022.

‘It is really exciting’

Simon Halliday, the chairman of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has stated that discussions are underway but that key details are yet to be decided on.

“It is really exciting. Everyone is talking – World Rugby, the southern hemisphere and ourselves. We would like, if all the negotiations are fruitful, that the latter stages of the 2021/22 season would see the inaugural World Club Champions Cup take place.

“This can work without there needing to be any serious upheaval in the current calendar. It is under discussion and everyone seems keen but there are many key decisions yet to make.

“We can see how it can work for the northern hemisphere clubs but it needs to work for the southern hemisphere as well.

“We are going to be making presentations in the coming weeks to go into the details of how exactly it would work as there are a lot of moving parts.

“The leagues and the union of the northern hemisphere will come together to sign off a new EPCR agreement that will take us through to the latter part of the next decade,” Halliday said.

Despite the potential introduction of the new tournament, Halliday insisted that the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup would not be replaced by the world club championship.

