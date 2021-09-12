Rugby stars call for Quade Cooper to be granted Australian citizenship after last-gasp win

‘Surely that kick gets Quade Cooper his Australian citizenship?’

Quade Cooper has received widespread praise for his role in Australia’s win against South Africa, with some rugby stars calling for him to be granted Australian citizenship for his performance.

Cooper won his 71st cap for the Wallabies in their win against the Springboks, yet the 33-year-old has been denied citizenship with his adopted country on numerous occasions in the past.

The talented fly-half was born in New Zealand but moved to Brisbane, Australia when he was 13-years-old, and has spent the majority of his life living Down Under.

Surely that kick gets @QuadeCooper his Australian citizenship??!! — Drew Mitchell (@drew_mitchell) September 12, 2021

Rugby stars call for Quade Cooper to be granted Australian citizenship.

However, the Australian government denied his citizenship application on the grounds that he has “not engaged in activities of benefit” to the country despite his lengthy career with the Wallabies.

Former Wallabies winger Drew Mitchell and New Zealand-born Japan international Hendrik Tui certainly believe he has done enough, and called on Cooper to finally be granted Australian citizenship.

“Surely that kick gets Quade Cooper his Australian citizenship?” Mitchell wrote, while Tui tweeted “Someone give the man his bloody citizenship!”

Give the man his bloody citizenship! Congrats uce @QuadeCooper 🔥🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/w1ZHlNIUMq — Hendrix Tui (@Hendrix2E) September 12, 2021

Australia aim to make it two from two against South Africa.

The Wallabies headed into the game against the Springboks on the back of three losses to the All Blacks, but a win against the world champions will have put a spring back in their step.

Australia look unlikely to win this year’s Rugby Championship, as they are 11 points behind table toppers New Zealand, but a second win against South Africa would be a sure sign of progress for Dave Rennie’s side.

Rennie has brought in several overseas Australian players to his squad in recent times, including Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Izack Rodda, who have added experience to a largely youthful squad.

The Australians looked far more composed against South Africa than they did against New Zealand, and should they keep silly mistakes out of their game they could be a fearsome outfit moving forward.

Read More About: australia rugby, quade cooper, Wallabies