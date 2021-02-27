 Close sidebar

Rugby world reacts in confusion to Iain Henderson’s disallowed try

by Eoin Harte
Iain Henderson was incredibly hard done by this afternoon as he was denied a try, despite placing the ball perfectly on the Italian try line.

The Ulster lock looked to have scored Ireland’s first try of the afternoon, but TMO Romain Poite deemed that Henderson had knocked the ball on.

However, replays showed that the ball was successfully grounded, leaving Henderson looking utterly baffled as to how he wasn’t awarded a five-pointer.

Sexton protested to referee Raynal, but was quickly shot down by the Frenchman who explained that his TMO had already made a decision.

“You can ask me questions and I will give you the answer. We checked in the background. My TMO has checked and he says he (Henderson) has lost control of the ball. Thank you very much. End of discussion,” Raynal said.

‘Mind blowingly incompetent’

Pretty much everyone sitting at home had a different view of the decision however, with several former internationals expressing their bewilderment at the decision.

The missed try didn’t make much of a difference in the end as Ireland scored a try through Garry Ringrose a couple of minutes later, and eventually eased to a 38-point win over the Italians.

Ireland will take on Scotland in two weeks time at Murrayfield Stadium in the next round of the Six Nations, where they should plenty of confidence after a much-improved attacking performance in Rome.

